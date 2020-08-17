Angelina Jolie's house has been ''chaos'' during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'By the Sea' star - who has Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt - admits her home has been crazy with everyone in during lockdown, as she confessed some of her ''high level meetings'' have been interrupted.

Speaking to Daily Pop, she said: ''You know, I've never been one who valued relaxation ... I like chaos ... I've been on high level meetings where there's dogs and balls and kids and things. You kind of just enjoy being human with everybody else and laughing through it.''

And Angelina tries to give her children as much ''structure'' as possible.

She added: ''I want to give them a bit of structure. I try to make schedules at home. My daughter Zahara is better at organising things than I am.''

Meanwhile, Angelina - who married Brad in 2014 - previously revealed she separated from her former spouse for the ''wellbeing'' of her family.

Speaking about her decision, she said: ''I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing ... Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.''

Angelina also opened up about how she adopted some of her children, and how exciting and wonderful their journeys have been.

She shared: ''Each is a beautiful way of becoming family. What is important is to speak with openness about all of it and to share. 'Adoption' and 'orphanage' are positive words in our home. With my adopted children, I can't speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time. All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours.''