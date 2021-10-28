Angelina Jolie lets her kids raid her closet.

Angelina Jolie lets her six kids take whatever they want from her extensive couture closet.
The ‘Eternals’ actress says that her six children - Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Sahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13 - can take whatever they want from her wardrobe.
The 46-year-old star told E! News ‘Daily Pop’: “Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me. Take it, it’s your turn.”
Sahara hit the Los Angeles premiere of her mom's latest Marvel movie wearing her 2014 Academy Awards look, a sparkly Elie Saab Haute Couture gown.
While her younger sister Shiloh sported a tailored version of a beige Gabriela Heart slip dress that the ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ star wore at an event in Paris.
Angelina commented to 'Entertainment Tonight' of her red carpet appearance with five of her children: "My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff.”
The 'Salt' star was the only one to wear a completely new look, wowing in a Balmain gown from the label's Resort 2022 collection, which she accessorised with vintage Tiffany & C.o jewellery and a cuff from Nina Berenato.
Meanwhile, Angelina admitted this week that she is "not a perfect parent".
The Hollywood star insisted she still has doubts about her parenting skills to her six children - whom she has with ex-husband Brad Pitt -
She shared: "I'm not a perfect parent by any means. Every day I feel like I'm more aware of everything I don't do right. And I'm pretty tough on myself, because I feel often, 'Am I doing the right thing? Did I says the right thing?'"
The Oscar-winning star also gushed that she is loving watching her kids as they grow up and develop their own unique personalities.
She said: "I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn't you be?"
"We're supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can't figure out who they are if you don't enthusiastically develop with them."
Angelina also thinks that her children have had "a very significant effect on each other".
She explained: "They're pretty great people, and because there's so many of them, I think they've had a very significant effect on each other. It's not like I'm the head of anything. I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids."
