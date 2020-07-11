Angelina Jolie has ''learned so much'' from her daughter.

The Hollywood actress and activist has heaped praise on her 15-year-old daughter Zahara, branding her daughter as an ''extraordinary African woman''.

Speaking to Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate for her Time100 Talk, she said: ''My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children.

''And I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman. Her connection to her country, her continent, is very - it's her own and it's something I only stand back in awe of.''

Meanwhile, Angelina - who also has 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, with ex Brad Pitt - previously explained how her children means she is constantly ''reminded of what is most important''.

She added: ''Having six children, I am reminded daily of what is most important ... But after almost two decades of international work, this pandemic and this moment in America has made me rethink the needs and suffering within my own ... A system that protects me but might not protect my daughter - or any other man, woman or child in our country based on skin colour - is intolerable. We need to progress beyond sympathy and good intentions to laws and policies that actually address structural racism and impunity ... It feels like the world is waking up, and people are forcing a deeper reckoning within their societies. It is time to make changes in our laws and our institutions - listening to those who have been most affected and whose voices have been excluded.''