Angelina Jolie has sent a donation to two six-year-old boys who opened a lemonade stand in London to raise money for children in Yemen.
Angelina Jolie has sent a donation to two six-year-old boys who opened a lemonade stand in London.
The 'Maleficent' actress read about the efforts of friends Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaaq, who have raised more than £37,000 this summer for children in Yemen, on the BBC News website and sent them a note explaining she was sorry she couldn't purchase one of their drinks, but still wanted to help.
Her note read: ''Dear Ayaan and Mikaeel, thank you for what you and your friends are doing to help children in Yemen.
''I'm sorry I'm not able to buy a lemonade from you, but I'd still like to make a donation to your stand.''
Though the boys didn't initially know who the brunette beauty was, they recognised her after being shown clips from her movies 'Tomb Raider' and 'Maleficent' and urged her to visit their stand when she is able to.
The pair sent a video message of thanks, in which Ayaan said: ''We just wanted to say thank you for donating to our cause.
''It's really helped us raise more money and awareness for Yemen.''
Mikaeel added: ''If you ever come to London, feel free to buy a glass of fresh lemonade.''
Angelina recently admitted she has ''learned so much'' from her 15-year-old daughter Zahara, who was adopted from Ethiopia.
The 'By the Sea' star - who also has 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, with ex Brad Pitt - said: ''My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children.
''And I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman. Her connection to her country, her continent, is very - it's her own and it's something I only stand back in awe of.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
With a true story that's almost hard to believe, this inspiring biographical drama is made...
Louis Zamperini (Jack O'Connell) is a rebel. His constant fights and reckless behaviour cause more...
Disney rewrites its own history again with this revisionist version of its 1959 classic Sleeping...
'Maleficent' stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning talk about the upcoming fairytale movie alongside screenwriter...
Maleficent is a cruel sorceress who will stop at nothing to destroy those who have...
Louis Zamperini may have been a wayward child, constantly getting into trouble with the local...
Maleficent is a merciless sorceress who dubs herself the 'Mistress of All Evil'. But she...