Angelina Jolie has sent a donation to two six-year-old boys who opened a lemonade stand in London.

The 'Maleficent' actress read about the efforts of friends Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaaq, who have raised more than £37,000 this summer for children in Yemen, on the BBC News website and sent them a note explaining she was sorry she couldn't purchase one of their drinks, but still wanted to help.

Her note read: ''Dear Ayaan and Mikaeel, thank you for what you and your friends are doing to help children in Yemen.

''I'm sorry I'm not able to buy a lemonade from you, but I'd still like to make a donation to your stand.''

Though the boys didn't initially know who the brunette beauty was, they recognised her after being shown clips from her movies 'Tomb Raider' and 'Maleficent' and urged her to visit their stand when she is able to.

The pair sent a video message of thanks, in which Ayaan said: ''We just wanted to say thank you for donating to our cause.

''It's really helped us raise more money and awareness for Yemen.''

Mikaeel added: ''If you ever come to London, feel free to buy a glass of fresh lemonade.''

Angelina recently admitted she has ''learned so much'' from her 15-year-old daughter Zahara, who was adopted from Ethiopia.

The 'By the Sea' star - who also has 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, with ex Brad Pitt - said: ''My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children.

''And I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman. Her connection to her country, her continent, is very - it's her own and it's something I only stand back in awe of.''