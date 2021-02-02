Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara share beauty products.

The 'Maleficent' star - who also has Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12, with ex-husband Brad Pitt - has opened up about re-wearing her favourite clothes and also revealed that she and her 16-year-old daughter use the same scented Guerlain lotions, and she loves that they will always remember each other by smell.

Asked about her "considered fashion choices" in an interview with British Vogue, Angelina said: "I invest in quality pieces, and then just wear them to death. Boots, a favourite coat, a favourite purse, I don’t change things often, you know? That’s one of my things."

Asked if she re-wears her favourite pieces to help reduce her carbon footprint, Angelia replied: "We’re all trying to figure out what the best way is, but I imagine there’ll be more and more regulations, and I think that’s the best thing that can happen. Because even a thoughtful consumer can be conned by a good promotion of something that is not in fact good, right?"

She added: "Enjoying your vintage pieces, if you have them, and rediscovering some vintage shops seems like part of the way forward. And with beauty, Guerlain is really a favourite of mine. Z [Zahara] and I share the perfume products, such as the lotion and the body wash. I love that she and I will remember each other by a smell. Especially as my first memory of Guerlain was the scent of my mother’s powder."

In 2017, the 'Tourist' star paid tribute to her late parent, MARCHELINE BERTRAND, by signing up to be the face of Mon Guerlain perfume.

She said at the time: “It was a brand my mother loved, so I knew it from my childhood. It spoke to her, as it does to me, of beauty, of history, and quality; one of the oldest perfume houses in the world, from France, a country I love and feel connected to."