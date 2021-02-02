Angelina Jolie has revealed she and her teenage daughter Zahara share the same scented beauty products and she loves that they will always be reminded of each other by a smell.
Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara share beauty products.
The 'Maleficent' star - who also has Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12, with ex-husband Brad Pitt - has opened up about re-wearing her favourite clothes and also revealed that she and her 16-year-old daughter use the same scented Guerlain lotions, and she loves that they will always remember each other by smell.
Asked about her "considered fashion choices" in an interview with British Vogue, Angelina said: "I invest in quality pieces, and then just wear them to death. Boots, a favourite coat, a favourite purse, I don’t change things often, you know? That’s one of my things."
Asked if she re-wears her favourite pieces to help reduce her carbon footprint, Angelia replied: "We’re all trying to figure out what the best way is, but I imagine there’ll be more and more regulations, and I think that’s the best thing that can happen. Because even a thoughtful consumer can be conned by a good promotion of something that is not in fact good, right?"
She added: "Enjoying your vintage pieces, if you have them, and rediscovering some vintage shops seems like part of the way forward. And with beauty, Guerlain is really a favourite of mine. Z [Zahara] and I share the perfume products, such as the lotion and the body wash. I love that she and I will remember each other by a smell. Especially as my first memory of Guerlain was the scent of my mother’s powder."
In 2017, the 'Tourist' star paid tribute to her late parent, MARCHELINE BERTRAND, by signing up to be the face of Mon Guerlain perfume.
She said at the time: “It was a brand my mother loved, so I knew it from my childhood. It spoke to her, as it does to me, of beauty, of history, and quality; one of the oldest perfume houses in the world, from France, a country I love and feel connected to."
Nobody is impressed by Demi "coming to the rescue".
Let's leave gatekeeping in 2020.
These are the albums we're looking forward to most this month.
David Bowie poses difficult questions about lack of racial diversity on MTV.
As Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 seems to be everywhere at the moment we thought we'd take a look back at the wonder women of music back in 1984.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
The 2020 pop masterpieces that we've had on repeat.
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
With a true story that's almost hard to believe, this inspiring biographical drama is made...
Louis Zamperini (Jack O'Connell) is a rebel. His constant fights and reckless behaviour cause more...
Disney rewrites its own history again with this revisionist version of its 1959 classic Sleeping...
'Maleficent' stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning talk about the upcoming fairytale movie alongside screenwriter...
Maleficent is a cruel sorceress who will stop at nothing to destroy those who have...
Louis Zamperini may have been a wayward child, constantly getting into trouble with the local...
Maleficent is a merciless sorceress who dubs herself the 'Mistress of All Evil'. But she...