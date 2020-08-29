Angela Bassett has paid tribute to her onscreen son Chadwick Boseman, following his death from colon cancer at the age of 43.

The 62-year-old actress played Queen Ramonda, the mother of Chadwick's character T'Challa in Marvel's 'Black Panther' and she shared a sweet story about how they met years ago when Angela was being feted at Howard University, Chadwick's alma mater.

She wrote on Instagram: ''It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don't know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We'd spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man's dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother... 'thou aren't not dead but flown afar...'. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.'' #WakandaForever.''

Many other celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to Chadwick, after it was revealed that he had passed away following a secret, four-year cancer battle.

Jamie Foxx wrote on Instagram: ''Please Jesus please... I know you know what's best... but at this moment our hearts are writhing with so much pain... so to lose this beautiful black king renders me weak...please watch over his family and loved ones.... @chadwickboseman you have touched the lives of all of us... u will forever be remembered in the highest regard... REST IN POWER! our black king! Our black panther!''

John Legend added: ''I'm so shocked and heartbroken about Chadwick. He was such a bright light, such a gifted performer. He brought grace, elegance and power to everything he did. He always seemed to carry our ancestors with him. And now he joins them far too soon.''

Jurnett Smollett tweeted: ''F*** this yr. He was battling stage 4 cancer while being our superhero. & to think people made fun of him for the weight loss. The tongue is a powerful weapon. Be wise in how you use it. Hoping he never doubted his royalty. Praying for his family. Long live the king #ripchadwick.''

Oprah Winfrey paid tribute by writing: ''What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like.''

Don Cheadle wrote: ''i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ...forever and ever ...'', Ava DuVernay wrote: ''May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so,'' and Jada Pinkett Smith commented: ''Rest In Love Chadwick.''

Viola Davis said: ''Chadwick.....no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity........It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you....Rest well prince...May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you!''

Blair Underwood posted on Twitter: ''Such a towering talent. May God bless his family & loved ones during this very difficult time. Thank you for inspiring us & sharing your gifts in your brief 43 years... Rest In Blessings young KING! As @amandaseales just said, ''please universe, make it stop!'' #chadwickboseman''

Gabby Sidibe tweeted: ''Heartbreaking. The loss of Chadwick Boseman life and light. The 4 year battle in secret. It's all heartbreaking. Just heartbreaking'' and Lakeith Stanfield wrote: ''I don't like to run to posting but you were always so solid and kind when we crossed paths. I wanna hold you up. Love to your family. Rest In Peace brother.''

Chadwick is survived by his wife Taylor Simone Ledward and his mother Carolyn Boseman.