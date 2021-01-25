Angela Bassett thinks Chadwick Boseman is "irreplaceable" in 'Black Panther 2'.

The 62-year-old actress is set to reprise her role as Queen Ramonda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe project but will not appear alongside Boseman as T'Challa after the star died of colon cancer in August.

Discussing Boseman's colon cancer diagnosis, Angela said: "Our brother held it really close, really close to his chest.

"But his legacy, his loss, the love and appreciation that we have for who he was and what he shared with us cannot be (replaced) ... It is missed and appreciated and cannot be duplicated. It's a tremendous honour and, yes, he is completely irreplaceable."

Angela added that Marvel boss Kevin Feige and director Ryan Coogler are "committed" to telling a story as much as they possibly can.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "It's a tremendous loss but (President of Marvel Studios) Kevin (Feige) and the Marvel universe and Ryan (Coogler), the director, the writer from before, they are committed to telling (a story) and equally as much as we can, equally planned.

"So we are looking forward to that. Looking forward to what they come up with."

She explained that film bosses have had "to do a major pivot and they are still working on that now because none of us knew anything" with regards to Boseman's health.

Kevin previously revealed that T'Challa would not be recast in the sequel as Boseman's performance had been too "iconic" to replace with another actor.

He said: "I wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear friend and member of the Marvel Studios family.

"Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T’Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past. And it’s for that reason that we will not recast the character."