Angela Bassett has revealed that she will return to the role of CIA Director Erika Sloane in the 'Mission: Impossible' series.
Angela Bassett will return to the 'Mission: Impossible' series.
The 62-year-old actress played CIA Director Erika Sloane in the 2018 film 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout' and has confirmed that she will once again appear in the Tom Cruise-led action franchise. However, Angela did not reveal if she would return for the seventh or eighth movie, both of which are in the pipeline.
Angela told ComingSoon.net: "The real conversation is when, I think they've begun filming, or that was the plan, but you know in these trying times, the best laid plans of mice and men sometimes go awry.
"But I do have the pages, we'll just see when I get the ticket to fly and go do my part, but that's coming up and I'm really excited about it."
Simon Pegg – who plays the role of Benjo Dunn in the franchise – recently explained how he was terrified of watching Cruise complete his own stunts in the role of Ethan Hunt.
The 50-year-old star said: "When you watch the movie and you see him do those stunts, and it's nail-biting and there's a real sense of genuine kind of peril because you know that it's him.
"But you know he survived because he was on 'Good Morning America' that morning and he did some press. When we watch him do it, we have no idea if he's going to survive. So he takes a ride off a cliff, and everybody's just waiting for, 'Good canopy, good canopy, anybody?' It's terrifying."
Simon praised the preparation that Tom – who is famous for completing his own stunts – put into scenes for the upcoming 'Mission: Impossible 7'.
The 'Shaun of the Dead' star explained: "He loves it.
"He puts in a lot of work, he trains rigorously. He literally will become the best at, you tell him something and he'll just become the best at it. He'll take as many hours as it takes, but he won't do the stunt until he knows (it's safe). The prep that went into the big stunts for this film are insane."
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
Wakanda is one of Africa's biggest nations, it's still a third world country but it's...
It didn't seem possible, but somehow this action movie is even more preposterous than its...
Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Aaron Eckhart and Angela Bassett once again team up in the...
On his latest project, director Spike Lee creates an current day version of Aristophanes' ancient...
Unusually gritty and grounded, this terrorism thriller avoids the pitfalls of most overwrought action movies...
The world of counter-intelligence has gotten an awful lot more dangerous. When a visa security...
There's an unusual honesty to this film, which is an odyssey into the inner life...
It is a time for sexual awakening for Kat Connors (Shailene Woodley). The 17-year-old is...
Christmas time is coming but for young Langston, happy holidays aren't going to come easy....
Langston Hughes is a street-smart teenager whose life gets complicated when his beloved mother, with...
As this massive blockbuster thriller progresses, it's impossible not to become amused by how ridiculous...
President of the United States Benjamin Asher has had enough trauma while being in office,...
A lively pace and a nicely warped sense of humour help make this paper-thin action-comedy...
Agent 1 and Agent 2 are CIA Operatives who are also the best of friends...