Andy Serkis is willing to direct a third 'Venom' movie.

The ‘Lord of the Rings’ actor has directed the superhero sequel 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' and admits that he would love to return to the franchise as he gushed about working with Naomie Harris, Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson and Tom Hardy.

Andy told Hey U Guys.com: “It’s been such a joy to make a film with some of the greatest actors on the planet."

The star opened up about how he came to direct his fifth movie, saying that Hardy himself had requested it personally.

He recounted: “Tom Hardy called me out of the blue, and said, ‘Andy, I’d really like to throw your hat in the ring. Might you be interested?’”

Serkis boarded the project after reading the script that was devised by Tom and Kelly Marcel, which made sure him and Tom fulfilled a career ambition.

He said: “I loved the first time, and I particularly loved his performance in the first film, and Tom and I have wanted to work together for many years.

“It was a gift really because you know, the hard work that gone into setting that story up, was done in so many ways.”

'The Planet of the Apes' star said it was great to really be able to investigate the relationship between Eddie Brock and Venom, “who really know each other” after the 2018 movie, which told the story of Eddie, an investigative reporter, who became the host for Venom, an alien symbiote.

Andy said: “It got to a really interesting point where now we could investigate the real relationship between Eddie and Venom in a more thorough way. Now they know each other.”

“You could really examine the personality of Eddie and Venom and how they would match, how they mismatch the dysfunctionality, their relationship."