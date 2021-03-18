Andy Serkis is to produce the adaptation of the horror novel 'The Last House On Needless Street' along with Imaginarium Production partner Jonathan Cavendish.
Andy Serkis is to produce an adaptation of 'The Last House On Needless Street'.
The 56-year-old star will collaborate with his Imaginarium Productions colleague Jonathan Cavendish to bring Catriona Ward's horror novel to the big screen.
The tome follows Ted, who lives with his daughter Lauren and his cat Olivia in an ordinary house at the end of an ordinary street.
An unspeakable secret binds them together, and when a new neighbour moves in next door, something that is buried among the birch trees behind their home will come back to haunt them all.
Andy said of 'The Last House on Needless Street': "The kind of book you come across once in a lifetime. I'm incredibly excited that Catriona has chosen to collaborate with Imaginarium to bring her spectacular novel to the screen."
Ward added: "From the very first, I was bowled over by the Imaginarium team – their passion, their dedication and thoughtful approach to this book.
"I know that 'The Last House on Needless Street' is in the best possible hands, and I can't wait to start working with them to bring the mysterious world of Needless Street to life on film."
The book is Ward's third novel and follows up the acclaimed books 'Rawblood' and 'Little Eve', both of which won the August Derleth Prize at the British Fantasy Awards.
Imaginarium have recently wrapped production on the supernatural horror 'No One Gets Out Alive' for Netflix and are also working on Taika Waititi's sports flick 'Next Goal Wins'.
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
The surprisingly thoughtful prequel trilogy comes to a powerful conclusion with this robust, dramatic thriller,...
Robin Cavendish seems to have everything. He is handsome, educated, extraordinarily intelligent and has a...
Wakanda is one of Africa's biggest nations, it's still a third world country but it's...
The long anticipated war between man and ape has finally arrived. The leader of the...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...