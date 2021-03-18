Andy Serkis is to produce an adaptation of 'The Last House On Needless Street'.

The 56-year-old star will collaborate with his Imaginarium Productions colleague Jonathan Cavendish to bring Catriona Ward's horror novel to the big screen.

The tome follows Ted, who lives with his daughter Lauren and his cat Olivia in an ordinary house at the end of an ordinary street.

An unspeakable secret binds them together, and when a new neighbour moves in next door, something that is buried among the birch trees behind their home will come back to haunt them all.

Andy said of 'The Last House on Needless Street': "The kind of book you come across once in a lifetime. I'm incredibly excited that Catriona has chosen to collaborate with Imaginarium to bring her spectacular novel to the screen."

Ward added: "From the very first, I was bowled over by the Imaginarium team – their passion, their dedication and thoughtful approach to this book.

"I know that 'The Last House on Needless Street' is in the best possible hands, and I can't wait to start working with them to bring the mysterious world of Needless Street to life on film."

The book is Ward's third novel and follows up the acclaimed books 'Rawblood' and 'Little Eve', both of which won the August Derleth Prize at the British Fantasy Awards.

Imaginarium have recently wrapped production on the supernatural horror 'No One Gets Out Alive' for Netflix and are also working on Taika Waititi's sports flick 'Next Goal Wins'.