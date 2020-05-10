According to Andy Serkis, 'The Batman will be darker than previous incarnations of the superhero.
Andy Serkis thinks 'The Batman' will be ''darker'' than previous incarnations of the superhero.
The 56-year-old actor has teased details of what fans can expect from the Matt Reeves-directed project, which will see Andy star as Alfred and Robert Pattinson play Batman.
Asked whether fans were right to expect a darker, broodier Batman, Andy told LadBible: ''I would say that's not far from the truth.
''It's very much about the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce. That's really at the centre of it. And it is a really exquisite script that Matt has written.''
Andy is following in the footsteps of Sir Michael Caine as she prepares to play Alfred.
But the acclaimed actor insisted he isn't looking to mimic previous performances.
He said: ''He was fantastic. His Alfred was legendary, I couldn't even begin to go there, really.
''You find it for yourself. It's like playing these iconic roles in Shakespeare, you go back, you revisit them and you have to make it your own, and see what it is about he character that connects with you and your personal venn diagram.''
Filming on the movie is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Andy admitted he doesn't know how the pandemic might impact the project.
However, he's also promised fans that it'll be ''a beautiful film''.
He shared: ''I was literally half way through shooting my part in it when we got shut down. So it will be interesting to see when that resurfaces how it has been affected by it [lockdown].
''But it is, it's going to be a beautiful film.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
The surprisingly thoughtful prequel trilogy comes to a powerful conclusion with this robust, dramatic thriller,...
Robin Cavendish seems to have everything. He is handsome, educated, extraordinarily intelligent and has a...
Wakanda is one of Africa's biggest nations, it's still a third world country but it's...
The long anticipated war between man and ape has finally arrived. The leader of the...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...