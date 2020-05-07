Andy Serkis is set to perform a continuous live reading of 'The Hobbit' to raise money for the fight against coronavirus.

The 56-year-old actor - who played Gollum in the 'Lord of the Rings' film trilogy and the 'Hobbit' franchise - has revealed he plans to read JRR Tolkien's iconic novel from start to finish in aid of charity.

Andy - who is raising money for NHS Charities Together and Best Beginnings - said: ''So many of us are struggling in isolation during the lockdown.

''While times are tough, I want to take you on one of the greatest fantasy adventures ever written, a 12-hour armchair marathon across Middle Earth whilst raising money for two amazing charities which are doing extraordinary work right now to help those most in need.''

Andy's live reading will take place on Friday (08.05.20), with streaming details set to be revealed via the actor's Hobbitathon Covid-19 Go Fund Me Page.

The movie star has announced his ambition is to raise as much as £100,000 for the two charities.

Meanwhile, Andy previously confessed he almost rejected the offer to play Gollum in 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy.

The acclaimed actor shot to worldwide fame in Sir Peter Jackson's money-spinning film franchise, and he has since become the go-to guy in Hollywood for motion caption roles.

Looking back on his career-shaping decision, Andy shared: ''When I started doing 'Lord of the Rings', I liked the gamble.

''Originally, I heard it was going to be like doing a voice for a digital character, and I wasn't interested, but then I met Peter Jackson and he said, 'We want an actor to play the role, be on set and make decisions for that character.'''