'Lord of the Rings' star Andy Serkis took inspiration from his work as Gollum when it came to directing 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'.
Andy Serkis took inspiration from 'Lord of the Rings' for 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'.
The 57-year-old star - who played both Gollum and Sméagol as a split personality in Peter Jackson's fantasy trilogy - leaned on his own experiences when it came to directing Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson for the upcoming blockbuster.
He told Empire magazine: "Yes, because I could relate to all the challenges they might face, although their dualities are manifested in different ways."
Hardy and Harrelson play Eddie Brock and Cietus Kasady - and their symbiote alter egos - respectively in the highly anticipated sequel, but director Serkis has explained the differences between their roles and his own experience with a similar kind of character.
He added: "We didn't use performance capture, as Tom had a very idiosyncratic way of working.
"When it was Tom talking to the wraith version of Venom, he recorded a scratch versio of the ialogue, which we'd then play into an earpiece for him to react to.
"So the soundscape was the driver for the placement of the CG character, which was fascinating."
Meanwhile, filmmaker Serkis - who also played Gollum in 'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey' - recently reprised the role of an audiobook reading of the whole 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy, which was an "emotionally moving" experience.
He said: "It was exhausting: six weeks of recording, sitting in front of a microphone, alone, for eight hours a day... I really feel like I've been there and back again, again!
"But it was really emotionally moving to be reconnecting to that material.
"At times it was nostalgic, but living through the journey afresh as the thing unfolded was a real treat."
From Halsey to Foo Fighters, these tracks tell a parent’s story with raw honesty.
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
The surprisingly thoughtful prequel trilogy comes to a powerful conclusion with this robust, dramatic thriller,...
Robin Cavendish seems to have everything. He is handsome, educated, extraordinarily intelligent and has a...
Wakanda is one of Africa's biggest nations, it's still a third world country but it's...
The long anticipated war between man and ape has finally arrived. The leader of the...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...