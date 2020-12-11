Andy Samberg and John Mulaney will star in a film reboot of the Disney television series 'Chip'n Dale: Rescue Rangers'.
Andy Samberg and John Mulaney are to star in a 'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers' reboot.
The pair will lead the cast of the new feature film, which will be released on streaming service Disney+ in spring 2022 and features a combination of live action and computer animation.
The 'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers' television series originally aired for three seasons between 1989 and 1990. It follows two chipmunks who start a detective agency, Rescue Rangers, that focuses on crimes that are too small to be tracked by the authorities.
Full casting details on the film are yet to be revealed.
The project was announced at Disney's Investor Day on Thursday (10.12.20) and Disney shared some early footage of the new project during the presentation.
Seth Rogen is set to make a cameo appearance in the movie, which is being directed by Akiva Schaffer.
Andy and John have previously worked together on 'Saturday Night Live' and Schaffer is a member of the comedy group Lonely Island with the former.
Samberg recently starred in the romcom 'Palm Springs' as Nyles. The movie follows two strangers who fall for each other after getting stuck in a time loop at a wedding ceremony in Palm Springs and Andy revealed that a number of different endings were tried out in the film.
The 42-year-old star said: "Without saying what the other ones were, we definitely went through many drafts of the ending. Different versions. We even shot a few different versions.
"We re-edited it a few different ways, and kind of landed on what we had by way of doing like small friends and family screenings and polling people until we got to one where, three screenings in a row after the ending we said, 'Did everyone like the ending?' And everyone raised their hand. And we were like, 'Alright, it might not be perfect but everyone liked it!"
