Andy Samberg, Andy Sara, Ben Stiller and Noah Hawley are to team up for a untitled sci-fi comedy movie at Apple Studios.
Andy Samberg, Andy Siara, Noah Hawley and Ben Stiller are to team up for a new sci-fi comedy movie.
The group will all be involved in the as-yet untitled film which has been acquired by Apple Studios.
Details about the project remain firmly under wraps for the time being but it is known that is an original idea from 'BoJack Horseman' creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg.
Samberg and Siara will reunite after working on the acclaimed movie 'Palm Springs', with the former set to star and produce and the latter penning the script and serving as an executive producer.
Noah will produce through his 26 Keys banner alongside Dan Seligmann. Ben and Nicky Weinstock are producing via Red Hour with Bob-Waksberg also acting as a producer.
The team are looking to attach a director to the flick in the coming months.
Andy recently played the role of Nyles in 'Palm Springs' which follows two strangers who fall in love with each other after getting stuck in a time loop after meeting at a wedding ceremony.
He previously revealed how a number of different endings to the film were tried out as it was a challenge to find the right conclusion.
The 42-year-old actor explained: "Without saying what the other ones were, we definitely went through many drafts of the ending. Different versions. We even shot a few different versions.
"We re-edited it a few different ways, and kind of landed on what we had by way of doing like small friends and family screenings and polling people until we got to one where, three screenings in a row after the ending we said, 'Did everyone like the ending?' And everyone raised their hand. And we were like, 'Alright, it might not be perfect but everyone liked it!"
When a Christmas tradition becomes a political protest.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
From Fiona Apple to Laura Marling, women have come out on top this year.
Director Dave McCary makes a superb feature debut with this offbeat black comedy, which explores...
When James Pope was just a baby, he was kidnapped from the hospital in which...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
An astute satire of the pop music business, this raucous mock-documentary is consistently hilarious from...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
With the passing of each decade, the music industry is constantly set alight by the...
Since ancient times, humans have known how valuable Storks are to humanity, they're the long...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
With new writers and directors, this frenetic sequel indulges in silliness with less substance than...
Even as this comedy strains to be goofy and transgressive, it catches us by surprise...
Flint Lockwood is a genius inventor who previously caused chaos in his hometown when he...
Brandy Clark is a smart, high-achieving though particularly naive high-school graduate whose finding the prospect...
With its refusal to follow the usual romantic-comedy formula, this snappy and observant movie is...