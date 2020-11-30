As it's St Andrew's Day we thought we'd have a bit of fun and find the best Andrews in music. There's not as many movers and shakers as you may think but we're sure you'll like the bundle we've plumped for. We looked far and wide and were quite picky with our final eight. Andy Williams, The Andrews' Sisters, Andrew Ridgley, Andrew Roachford and Andrew Gold may have made their mark in various ways but, sadly, they didn't make it onto the final list. St Andrew may have been a fisherman, and not a musician, but we think the apostle would appreciate those talented artists who took his name.

Andy Bell with Erasure performing Collisioni Festival 2017 / Photo Credit: Alessandro Bosio/Zuma Press/PA Images

Andy Bell.

Andy Bell was for a time almost a permanent fixture on the UK and European charts. His success as part of the synth-pop duo Erasure with Vince Clark was phenomenal. The pair of them produced hit after hit including Sometimes, A Little Respect, Blue Savannah and Ship Of Fools. Bell has contributed to countless Erasure albums and also some more selective solo works. The LGBT icon is adored by his faithful fan base who have come to appreciate his flamboyant performances and individual, colourful style.

Andrew Weatherall.

The immensely talented and sorely missed artist Andrew Weatherall had a huge impact on music. His artistry as an extremely influential DJ, producer and re-mixer was incredible. Whether working on his own, numerous, projects or working with others he put his own individual stamp on the music. Weatherall's impact on the dance music scene in the UK cannot be underestimated, he was a pioneer in his field. His production work with Primal Scream on Screamadelica, an album that won them the first ever Mercury Music Prize, is the stuff of legend. The list of people and bands he remixed or worked directly with is amazing and his talent, cut short at the age of 56 due to a pulmonary embolism, will be greatly missed.

Andrew Wk.

Andrew Fetterly Wilkes-Krier, yes it's a bit of a mouthful and we can see why you shortened it, has been putting his mark on popular music since the turn of the century. The Michigan rocker come new age motivational speaker has been partying hard since his debut album, I Get Wet, came out in 2001. His brand of hard rock with an immediacy and commercial appeal has been getting people pumped up for nearly two decades now. With seven albums to his name, an MTV show and other projects throughout his career there seems no stopping the energetic performer.

Andy Burrows.

Probably best known for being the drummer with Razorlight at their peak, Andy Burrows has also enjoyed time as the drummer for We Are Scientists. Even whilst he was performing band duties though he enjoyed solo success and has continued to do that releasing his last album, Reasons To Stay Alive, in 2019. Burrows released his debut solo album, The Colour Of My Dreams, in 2008 when he was still a member of Razorlight and followed that up with his second, Sun Comes Up Again, when he was performing with We Are Scientists. His solo work tends to be softer and slower than his better known band work but he has never-the-less built a considerable following, helped in part by his contribution to The Snowman & The Snowdog soundtrack in 2012.

Andy Bell. (The Ride/Oasis one!)

Bell was a founding member of the influential, cult favourite, band Ride but he is also known for his work with Hurricane #1, Oasis and Beady Eye. The multi-instrumentalist, singer-song writer has been making his mark in music since the late 80's when he formed Ride with Mark Gardener. The band, and the pair, have had an on off relationship having gone their separate ways only to re-form in 2014. Bell formed Hurricane #1 after Ride split up the first time around but when that project wasn't going so well switched instruments, and band's, to become the bassist, and song writing contributor, to Oasis until they split in 2009.

Andy Warhol.

The legendary pop artist had, and still continues to have, a remarkable influence on the world of music. Andy Warhol contributed to some of the most recognisable sleeve art we have ever seen from his iconic work with The Rolling Stones and The Velvet Underground to lesser well known works for the likes of John Lennon and Diana Ross amongst others. His contribution to art is unquestionable but he also changed the face of music helping to shape the sound and image of the tremendously influential group, The Velvet Underground. Andy produced the band's first, now highly regarded, album, The Velvet Underground & Nico.

Andrew Eldritch.

Goth God Eldritch has influenced many a look and adorned many a dark bedroom, inspiring countless copy cats and many pretenders but he and his seminal band Sisters Of Mercy remain the real deal. Hailed by many as the "Godfather of Goth" Eldritch and his trusty drum machine Doktor Avalanche helped bring a gothic underground out of the shadows and into the mainstream with some stand out tracks including Temple Of Love, Lucretia My Reflection and the initially angelic banger This Corrosion.

Andrew Vowles.

Andrew (Mushroom) Vowles may not be a household name and may not immediately come to mind when you're thinking of Andrews in music but you will most definitely know his work. As part of the hugely influential Trip-Hop group Massive Attack Andrew brought a new sound to music and played a big part in their first three albums. On their breakthrough, quite stunning, game changing debut, Blue Lines, Andrew co-wrote eight out of the nine tracks including Unfinished Sympathy.