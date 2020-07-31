Andrew Scott is to undergo minor surgery.

The 'Fleabag' actor has been due to appear in five live-streamed performances of play 'Three Kings' this week, but they have been pushed back to next week due to his hospitalisation for an undisclosed complaint.

The Old Vic theatre tweeted: ''We are sorry to let you know that Andrew Scott is now in hospital to undergo minor surgery.

''The issue isn't serious (or COVID-19 related) and we are expecting Andrew to have a speedy recovery. He sends his love and apologies and says he'll see everyone next week.''

The performances were originally set to run until Saturday (01.08.20), but will now take place from 7-9 August, with tickets going on sale on Friday (31.07.20).

The 43-year-old actor is best known for his portrayal of the Hot Priest in 'Fleabag', and the 'Sherlock' star previously explained he was keen to star in a comedy series after being offered a string of villainous roles following his turn as Moriarty in 'Sherlock.

He previously said: ''After 'Sherlock', there were a lot of sub-Moriarty roles that were offered to me.

''I played a villain in one of the Bond films - I was like, 'Yeah, I want to be in the Bond film!' - and that was a really good experience. But I think after a while you have to go, 'No, I don't want to do that any more.'''

Andrew was excited to star in a romantic comedy, and he was also eager to work with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who created the hit TV show.

He said: ''I think romantic comedy is very underrated; I was always looking for something that explored romantic love in a really intelligent and human way and I felt, when I first started talking to Phoebe about it, that this was ideal.''