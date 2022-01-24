'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has become the sixth highest-grossing film of all time.

The Marvel blockbuster - which saw Andrew Garfield, 38, and Tobey Maguire, 46, return as the web-slinging superhero alongside their 25-year-old successor Tom Holland - took $1.69 billion (£1.25 billion) at the global box office, Deadline reports.

Released in cinemas just last month, the flick has superseded 'Jurassic World' ($1.67 billion) and 'The Lion King' ($1.662 billion).

The motion picture became the first film to make $1 billion since 2019's 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker'.

Spidey fans will be pleased to know a sequel is in "active" development.

On his conversations with Sony boss Amy Pascal, Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed: “Amy and I and Disney [Marve's parent company] and Sony are talking about – yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after 'Far From Home'.

“That will not be occurring this time.”

Feige was referring to a dispute with Sony following the release of 2019's 'Far From Home' over the financing of Spider-Man.

Pascal added: “I love working with Kevin. We have a great partnership, along with Tom Rothman, who runs Sony and has been instrumental, a great leader with great ideas. I hope it lasts forever.”

Meanwhile, Garfield recently admitted it was "very fun" lying about his role in 'No Way Home'.

He confessed: "It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun.

"There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying.’ I don’t like to lie and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game.

"And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do... I placed myself in that position of, well, what would I want to know? Would I want to be toyed with? Would I want to be lied to?

"Would I want to be kept on my toes guessing? Would I want to discover it when I went to the theater? Would I want to be guessing, guessing, guessing?"

Fans were delighted to see three generations of the character united on the big screen, and many are even calling for Garfield to return and complete his own standalone trilogy, having starred in 'The Amazing Spider-Man' and 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2'.

He recently said: "I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right. Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many.

"He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic.

"I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself.”