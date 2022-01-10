Andrew Garfield snuck into a Spider-Man screening with Tobey Maguire.

Andrew Garfield has revealed that he and fellow Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire snuck into a screening of 'No Way Home.'
The 38-year-old actor played the Marvel superhero in 'The Amazing Spider-Man' as well its 2014 sequel and decided to surreptitiously attend the opening night of the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' along with fellow 'Spider-Man' alum Tobey Maguire, who played the role in the early 2000s.
He said: "I still can’t believe it happened. I snuck into a theatre on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask. In fact, I was also with Tobey, me and Tobey snuck into a theatre together and no one knew we were there."
The 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' star was quick to describe the experience he shared with his fellow actor as "beautiful" when they watched their "brother" Tom Holland take the reins in their most famous role in the latest 'Spider-Man' movie, which the pair also make a cameo appearance in.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he added: " It was just a really beautiful thing to share together. The fact that I get to be one of those people wearing the suit next to my actual Spider-Man hero, Tobey Maguire, and the brilliant, incredibly talented, heartfelt, funny, good, sweet, perfect Spider-Man of Tom Holland, and I get to be the middle brother, and I get to be in awe of my older brother and in full longing to protect my younger brother."
Andrew's tale of sneaking into the cinema comes just days after he admitted he would be open to returning to his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man as long as it "felt right."
He said: "I'm open to something if it felt right. Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic."
