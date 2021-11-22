Andrew Garfield praised Lin-Manuel Miranda for helping him realise a dream with his role in 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'.
Andrew Garfield says Lin-Manuel Miranda made his "dreams come true" in 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'
The 38-year-old star features as the late composer Jonathan Larson in the movie based on his musical of the same name and credited that 'Hamilton' creator for helping him to fulfill his ambition to star in a musical film.
Andrew told Collider: "Lin made a dream of mine come true that I didn't even know I had. It's a dream of mine to be in a musical but I didn't own it because I was too scared of it potentially happening and failing.
"Sometimes it takes someone else to see where you can get to clearer than yourself. Lin is that because he awakens certain parts of you just by being in his own orbit.
"I decided to place my trust in this genius of musical theatre, even if I don't feel confident myself."
The 'Amazing Spider-Man' star revealed that Larson – who passed away in 1996 aged just 35 – was very influential in the making of the movie, which marks Lin's feature directorial debut.
Andrew explained: "He has seen every single scene of this movie. He was directing this movie through Lin. He was giving us notes and keeping us on the straight and narrow."
Garfield revealed how he developed an appreciation of Larson during the making of the movie as they share a similar perspective on life.
He said: "I feel a real connection with John. I feel like he was tapped into some wisdom that I try to be aware of.
"It's an awareness that our time here is very limited and we can only really be aware of that if we accept the idea of death as an important and profound aspect of what it is to be alive."
