Andrew Garfield feels that keeping his appearance in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' a secret was the "right thing to do".
The 38-year-old actor reprised his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man – where he and fellow former Spidey Tobey Maguire teamed up with Tom Holland's character – in the movie and believes bosses made the right decision by keeping his return under wraps.
Andrew told the Happy Sad Confused Podcast: "There was not a big conversation about any of it. I would text Amy (Pascal, Spider-Man producer) and be like, 'Have you seen this?'
"She'd be like, 'Oh my God! What?' I'm like, 'So, cat's out of the bag, right?' But then. ultimately, it was we just told the lie, and we kind of keep going. I think it was the right thing to do."
The 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' star repeatedly denied that he was going to be appearing in the movie and admits that "self-preservation" meant that he kept up the lie about his role.
Andrew explained: "Even if the majority were like, 'We're pretty sure this is going to happen,' I think even when you're pretty sure something is going to happen psychologically, and you want it to happen, when it comes to the moment where you're about to find out if it's going to happen or not, suddenly a weird self-preservation thing comes in where you start to live with the idea of it not happening."
The star continued: "And then that just ups the want for the thing to happen, so there's a real kind of fun chemical thing that gets created in you.
"Even with the people I think were pretty sure it was going to happen, I'm sure there was a little scintilla of doubt as they were walking in to see 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' which allowed them to release and say, 'Yes, it happened!'"
