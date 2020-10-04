Andrea Riseborough wanted to get inside the head of director Brandon Cronenberg on the set of 'Possessor', so she could understand his ideas.
Andrea Riseborough wanted to get inside the head of director Brandon Cronenberg on the set of 'Possessor'.
The 38-year-old actress stars in the movie as Cynthia Vos, an agent able to inhabit the bodies of other people and make them commit assassinations, but finds herself trapped in the mind of a man named Colin Tate (Christopher Abbott), and her experiences take a toll on her mental health.
And Andrea admits that she would have loved to have the power to get inside people's heads in real life, as she wanted to fully understand Brandon's ideas.
When asked why the motion picture appealed to her, Andrea said: "Brandon is a brilliant writer. I love the way he phrases things. I wish I could have been in his mind as we were shooting it to know exactly what he was going for."
Fellow actor Christopher also explained that both he and Andrea were able to do a lot of research to get used to the prospect of effectively playing the same character.
He explained to HeyUGuys.com: "Andrea and I were attached to this film for a long time and we would meet up with Brandon and talk a lot about it. It was a good blend of research and subconscious work that we had done. We were able to trust each other on set. I would watch some of Andrea's scenes to get an idea."
The 34-year-old actor also admitted that the challenge of playing two parts in one was a big factor in convincing him to join the project.
He said: "I got to play two people in one and it felt like a no-brainer. It was an easy yes for me."
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
A dramatisation of the real-life clash between tennis icons Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs,...
Fans of the film In the Loop and the TV series Veep will definitely not...
It's 1953 and our story takes place in Russia - then known as the Soviet...
In the late 80s, Richard Thorncroft (Julian Barratt) was the most famous police detective on...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
The Silent Storm which is set in the idyllic moorlands of the Scottish Islands, post...
Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu continues to reject traditional narrative structures with this whizzy, ambitious...
The cast and crew of 'Birdman' discuss the visionary filming techniques behind the movie in...
Riggan Thomas (Michael Keeton) is faced with a serious problem. In an attempt to make...