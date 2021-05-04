Andre Leon Talley has claimed there were "double standards" when it came to pay at Vogue.

The former US Vogue editor-at-large has suggested that being Black in America is to blame for the disparity in wages between himself and the pay of "high rate fashion editors" at the iconic fashion bible, who he was told "made close to a million dollars".

He alleged during an appearance on 'Tamron Hall' on Monday (03.05.21): “I just found out two weeks ago from someone of authority that women at Vogue, high, high rate fashion editors made close to a million dollars.

“I never made that much in a year. I made almost $300,000, but people on the same level, maybe they were doing more work than the fashion photoshoots, were making $900,000 a year.

“They don’t make that anymore, but this is what comes when you live in America, when you’re a Black person, you have to wake up and you know there’s a double standard.”

The pay comments come after Andre used his 2020 book 'The Chiffon Trenches' to speak about how his former friend and colleague, US Vogue editor Anna Wintour, "disregarded" his work.

He said: "The first thing I want to say about my book is this. This work, my epistle, is about not only my contribution to the world, but how did my presence change that world? And how was my work regarded and disregarded by Anna Wintour? I am 71 years old and I take my story with me wherever I go. The past is always in the present. This is not a bitchy tell-all."

Anna and André fell out in 2018 when she replaced him with a YouTube star for the red carpet interviews at the Met Gala and he is still hurt about the snub today.

He said: "If Anna had called and said, 'André, we're thinking of going in a different direction [for the Met ball], it's important for our brand,' I would have said, 'Fine. That's great.' And I'd have come in my Tom Ford cape - I always wear Tom Ford - and enjoyed my dinner.

"It felt like I was just thrown under the bus. It hurt!"