Tributes have poured in for Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell following his death.

The 59-year-old music executive - who famously discovered Diddy and signed him to Uptown Records before going on to head up Motown Records - has been remembered by many of his friends in the music industry.

La Reid wrote on Instagram: ''I am deeply saddend by the loss of my good friend @andreharrell - Andre has been a blessing to so many, including myself. It is with a heavy heart that I post this photo of us a few years ago. A truly gifted and brilliant impressario of the highest calibre. Andre, you will be missed. Love and blessings to Gianni and your family.''

DJ D-Nice added: ''Truly heartbroken. Rest peacefully, Andre Harrell.''

And Maria Carey tweeted: ''Why Andre... My heart is breaking and I can't stop crying. He was an amazing friend and I will miss him forever.''

A number of Hollywood stars also took to social media to remember Andre.

Viola Davis wrote: ''RIP Andre Harrell...thank you for the gift of so many incredible artists. Gone too soon,'' and Ashton Kutcher added: '' Andre Harrell, wishing safe travels to your beautiful soul.''

Filmmaker Ava DuVernary tweeted: ''Saluting Andre Harrell. The architect of so much music, so much culture.''

In December, it was revealed that Andre had signed up to work with BET to bring the Uptown Records story to life as a scripted miniseries.

He said: ''I am thrilled to partner with BET Networks and Jesse Collins Entertainment to share my story, the rise of Uptown Records and successful black entrepreneurship, and the management and cultivation of some of the most iconic artists to come out of the late '80s and '90s hip-hop, R&B and soul music era.''

Details of Andre's cause of death have not yet been revealed. He is survived by his son Gianni.