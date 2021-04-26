Andra Day’s Oscars dress was made by welders.

The ‘United States vs Billie Holiday’ actress walked the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday (25.04.21) in a custom Vera Wang dress and according to E! News, the designer worked with metal welders on the liquid gold metal mesh she used to craft the raunchy gold gown, which boasted a thigh-high slit and midriff cut-out.

The creation marked the first official look from Vera’s new more high-end offering, Vera Wang Haute, and the designer told Harper’s Bazaar that the new label would be “Couture-light”.

Andra teamed the gown with over $2 million of Tiffany & Co. diamonds, including earrings featuring 12 carats worth of square emerald-cut Fancy Vivid tallow diamonds, a Schlumberger bracelet in platinum and 18k yellow gold with over 465 Tiffany diamonds, and a selection of Schlumberger and Tiffany T rings.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, the 36-year-old star had teased she planned to honour Billie – who she portrayed in the biopic – by pushing herself to wear something “very, very sexy” and out of her comfort zone.

She said: "I wanted to wear something that I, myself as Andra Day would have never worn before the movie. I wanted something very, very sexy."

Andra explained the ‘Strange Fruit’ singer “loved being sexy” and “loved lingerie”, which gave her inspiration.

She said: "I wanted something that was really just gorgeous and really fit the woman's body.”

And she was delighted Vera understood her “vision” for her Academy Awards look when they got to speak during the fitting process.

She said: "She really dove in to what my vision was and what it is that I wanted to express.

"She was so moved by the movie. She has created some incredible designs, and I am just elated. I am honoured truly to be wearing her at the Oscars."