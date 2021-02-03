Andie MacDowell is "loving" being a "silver fox".

The 62-year-old actress - who has Justin, 35, Margaret, 26, and Rainey, 30, with ex-husband Paul Qualley - has embraced her natural silver locks in lockdown and is feeling "badass" after her daughters called her new hairdo just that.

Appearing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', she said: "I wasn’t colouring my hair and you could see my roots, and my daughters kept telling me that I looked badass. And that idea that I could look badass appealed to me.

“So I went for it, and I’m loving it.”

The 'Love After Love' star admitted she prefers her hair to be referred to as silver and not grey and is happy to be called "a silver fox", which is typically used for men.

She recalled: “When I first did it I went to the grocery store because we had no place to go and I thought I looked good, and I saw a man there … A guy you see and go, ‘He’s a silver fox.'

“I immediately just put my shoulders back, and I was like, ‘And so am I.’ We kind of shot a look at each other and I was like, ‘I’m a silver fox.'”

And Andie insisted she's not "letting herself go" by not dyeing her hair.

On her decision to embrace her natural hair, she added: “It’s not that I’m letting myself go, I don’t think of it that way."

Meanwhile, the 'Groundhog Day' star previously credited getting "nine hours sleep" and practicing yoga with staying young.

The movie star revealed her secrets to maintaining her age-defying physique and glowing skin is getting a good amount of sleep, drinking "lots" of water and eating a protein-filled diet which makes her "feel good" about her body.

She said in 2018: "I think about longevity, and I take care of myself. My cholesterol's good. I advocate nine hours sleep. Do yoga. Hike every day. I watch my interior life and well-being. And I feel good about myself.

"I stay hydrated. Drink lots of water. Juice daily with fresh lemon and celery. I'm O-positive so I can and do eat meat. I stay size 4-to-6."