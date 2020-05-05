Anderson Cooper's ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani will co-parent his newborn son Wyatt.

The 52-year-old CNN anchor - whose baby boy was born via a surrogate on April 27 - has revealed that despite him and Benjamin no longer being together, he will still play a major part in the tot's upbringing.

Speaking via video on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert', Anderson said: ''He's my family, and I want him to be Wyatt's family as well.''

Benjamin was by Anderson's side as their surrogate gave birth.

Anderson - whose romance with Benjamin ended in 2018 - said at the time: ''Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago. We are still family to each other, and love each other very much.''

Anderson announced Wyatt had been born on CNN and later took to Instagram to share photos of the tot and explained the origins of the baby's name.

He wrote: ''I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was.

''My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me.

''Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Andy Cohen can't wait for his son to be friends with Wyatt.

The 'Watch What Happens Live' host was thrilled his best pal welcomed a little boy into the world and he's looking forward to introducing the tot to 14-month-old Benjamin.

Andy - whose son was also born to a surrogate - shared a photo of Anderson kissing his newborn son on Instagram.

He captioned the post: '''New life, new hope!' Wyatt Cooper, you couldn't have come at a better time! I know a friend who can't wait to meet you! [heart emoji] (sic)''

And commenting on Anderson's own post announcing the birth of his son, Andy wrote: ''Ben [heart] Wyatt (sic)''