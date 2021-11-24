Anastacia has announced the ‘I’m Outta Lockdown – The 22nd Anniversary’ European tour.

The 'I'm Outta Love' hitmaker's milestone run was originally meant to be intended for the 20th anniversary of the release of her 2000 debut hit single in 2020.

The tour title pokes fun at finally being able to break free from COVID-19 lockdowns to return to the stage next year in honour of 'I'm Outta Love'.

The run will finally begin on September 18, 2021, in Switzerland, before heading to Rome, Berlin and Prague.

The UK leg includes a stop at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on November 8, 2022.

The shows will mark the 'Masked Singer Australia' 2021 winner's first jaunt since her 2018 stint in support of her widely-praised LP, ‘Evolution’.

Tickets go on general sale Friday 26th November at 10am local time via LiveNation.co.uk.

Meanwhile, the 53-year-old singer recently insisted she views her health issues as a “gift”.

The ‘Left Outside Alone’ hitmaker has battled breast cancer twice and also suffers from Crohn’s Disease, but she’s refused to let her health issues stop her from having a positive outlook on life.

She said earlier this year: “I found very quickly that if you dwell on any illness, it’ll just fester inside you in a really negative way.

“I can’t live in that place.

“Through all my health scares I’ve tried to use each illness I’ve been gifted with – whether it was two cancers, Crohn’s, or a heart condition – and ask myself what I could learn from these blessings.”

The ballad star opted to undergo a double mastectomy and explained she had her breasts removed because the alternative lengthy medical treatments seemed like a “lot of effort” with no guarantees.

She said: “I could have had chemo and pills, but I tallied that all up and it just seemed like a lot of effort to try to keep my breasts and then maybe get cancer again.

“I’m not a gambler and you’ve got to find your own way through. This was mine.”

‘I’m Outta Lockdown – The 22nd Anniversary’ UK & Europe dates are:

SEPTEMBER 2022

18 SEP – Switzerland, Geneva Theatre du Leman

19 SEP – Switzerland, Zurich Samsung Hall

21 SEP – Italy, Milan Teatro Arcimboldi

22 SEP – Italy, Rome Teatro Brancaccio

24 SEP – Italy, Catania Teatro Metropolitan

26 SEP - Italy Florence Teatro Verdi

27 SEP – Italy, Bassano del Grappa Palabassano2

29 SEP – Switzerland, Locarno PalaExpo Fevi

OCTOBER 2022

01 OCT – Germany, Ulm CCU

02 OCT – Germany, Stuttgart Beethovensaal

04 OCT - Czech Republic, Prague O2 Universum

05 OCT – Germany, Nuremburg Meistersingerhalle

06 OCT – Austria, Vienna Stadthalle F

08 OCT – Germany, Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle

09 OCT – Germany, Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Hall

11 OCT – Germany, Berlin Admiralspalast

12 OCT – Germany, Hannover Kuppelsaal

14 OCT – Germany, Hamburg Laeiszhalle

16 OCT – Sweden, Gothenburg Trädgårn

19 OCT – Denmark, Hillerød Royal Stage

21 OCT - The Netherlands, Groningen De Oosterport

22 OCT - The Netherlands, Tilburg O13

24 OCT - The Netherlands, Amsterdam Melkweg

26 OCT – Luxembourg, den Atelier

27 OCT – Belgium, Antwerp De Roma

30 OCT – UK, Basingstoke The Anvil

31 OCT – UK, Brighton Dome

NOVEMBER 2022

01 NOV – UK, Birmingham Symphony Hall

03 NOV – UK, Ipswich Regent Theatre

04 NOV – UK, Manchester Bridgewater Hall

06 NOV – UK, Cardiff St David's Hall

08 NOV – UK, London Eventim Apollo

09 NOV – UK, Bath Forum

10 NOV – UK, Oxford New Theatre

12 NOV – UK, Stoke Victoria Hall

13 NOV – UK, Newcastle O2 City Hall

15 NOV – UK, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall