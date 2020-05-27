Ana De Armas is a ''great influence'' on Ben Affleck.

The 47-year-old actor's 'Knives Out' actress girlfriend has had a positive impact on his life and the couple have loved their time together and getting to spend quality time with Ben's kids - Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11 and Samuel, eight - ''safely'' during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ben's pal told PEOPLE: ''They are enjoying their time together.

''He makes her laugh and she's a great influence.

''They safely visit with his family and he works to make sure he is healthy and present for his family.

''His priority will always be his children and making that work.''

The insight into their blossoming romance comes after it was claimed the 'Justice League' star and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner - the mother of his three children - are determined to make their co-parenting arrangement work for the benefit of their children and that the current dynamic is one that works well for everyone involved, including Ana.

The insider said: ''He and Jen continue to work together on co-parenting. They make it work.

''Everyone is in a good place.''

Earlier this month, a source claimed that Ana, 32, has been wowed by Ben and Jennifer's co-parenting skills.

The actress - who met Ben on the set of the thriller film 'Deep Water' in 2019 - is impressed by how the celebrity duo have managed to balance their acting careers with raising their three children.

The insider explained: ''[Ana] thinks Ben is such a sweet and nice guy. [She] admires how he juggles so much between work, his kids and co-parenting with Jen.''

Ben and Jennifer divorced in 2018, after more than a decade of marriage - but he's subsequently tried to ensure he makes enough time for his kids and his new girlfriend.

However, the Hollywood actor ''always makes sure he has time for [Ana] and that she is number one''.