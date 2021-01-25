Ana De Armas admitted she found it “big torture” mastering Marilyn Monroe’s accent for ‘Blonde’.

The Cuban actress stars in the upcoming biopic as the late American screen legend and it took her nine months to get to grips with the correct tone of the dialogue, leaving her brain “fried”.

Asked if she mastered Marilyn’s American accent, she said: “I tried! It only took me nine months of dialect coaching, and practising, and some ADR sessions [rerecording dialogue after filming].

“It was a big torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried.”

The 32-year-old star could see similarities between women acting now to those on screen in Marilyn’s heyday.

She said in an interview with Sunday Times' Style magazine: “I had a lot of thoughts as a woman in the industry, and even in general, about how things from the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s are so relatable to nowadays.

“And how if you don’t have a strong base, with your family and so on, it’s really hard to make it through — really hard.”

When Ana first moved to the US, she couldn’t speak English but still went out auditioning for film roles and would learn her scripts by their sounds alone.

She admitted: “In the beginning I was not getting it at all. But, you know, it’s getting better!”

The ‘Knives Out’ star admitted her success has stunned her parents.

She said: “It blows their minds, it’s too much for them."

However, she joked she sometimes has to remind them that she's become a name in Hollywood.

She quipped: “Sometimes, you know, I’ll call my mum and say, ‘I’m doing this movie,’ and she’ll say, ‘Who’s in it?’ And I’ll be, like, ‘I am!’ ”