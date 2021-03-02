Ana De Armas has been named Estée Lauder's newest global brand ambassador and will make her campaign debut later this month.
The 32-year-old actress will be featured in a series of campaigns as part of her new role for the skincare and make-up giant.
The 'Knives Out' star's first campaign will drop later this month for the firm's spring fragrance.
Ana said: “Growing up in Cuba, I really admire and connect with the story of Mrs. Estée Lauder. She understood that you have to work hard to turn your dreams into a reality. Everything she did was inspiring then and continues to be inspiring today. I am proud to become part of that legacy and share her story.”
Stéphane de La Faverie, group president of The Estée Lauder Companies, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Ana to the Estée Lauder brand.
“Her story of overcoming barriers to achieve her dreams and become an accomplished actress is inspiring to women around the world, and her talent, warmth, and beauty will bring a new energy to the brand.”
The 'No Time To Die' star previously shared her earliest beauty memory is when she would create homemade exfoliators with her mother using sugar and oil.
She recalled: "I remember using homemade exfoliators and masks with my mom — we invented them using sugar and oils. I must have been 9 or 10 years old at the time. Growing up in Cuba, I was always outside and on the beach. So I had lots of sun on my face, and the freckles would come out.
"But as a teenager, you don't really think about that too much. I also didn't really have products to put on, because in Cuba that's not something you usually have. My awareness about taking care of my skin and protecting it happened as I got older."
