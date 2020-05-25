Hollywood star Ana De Armas has enjoyed spending time with Ben Affleck's kids, a source has claimed.
The 32-year-old actress has relished the opportunity to get to know Ben's three children - Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11 and Samuel, eight - as their burgeon relationship gathers pace.
A source said: ''Ben and Ana are happy together and have enjoyed spending time with his family.''
Ben and ex-wife Jennifer Garner are determined to make their co-parenting arrangement work for the benefit of their children.
And the current dynamic is one that works well for everyone involved - including Ana.
The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''He and Jen continue to work together on co-parenting. They make it work.
''Everyone is in a good place.''
Earlier this month, an insider claimed that Ana has been wowed by Ben and Jennifer's co-parenting skills.
The actress - who met Ben on the set of the thriller film 'Deep Water' in 2019 - is impressed by how the celebrity duo have managed to balance their acting careers with raising their three children.
The insider explained: ''[Ana] thinks Ben is such a sweet and nice guy. [She] admires how he juggles so much between work, his kids and co-parenting with Jen.''
Ben and Jennifer divorced in 2018, after more than a decade of marriage - but he's subsequently tried to ensure he makes enough time for his kids and his new girlfriend.
The 47-year-old actor ''splits his time [between Ana and his family] and, as always, the kids are the most important thing in his life''.
However, the insider added that the Hollywood actor - who was married to Jennifer between 2005 and 2018 - ''always makes sure he has time for [Ana] and that she is number one''.
