Ana De Armas has signed up to star in 'The Gray Man', alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.
Ana De Armas has signed up to star in 'The Gray Man'.
The 32-year-old actress will join Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in the Netflix action thriller from 'Avengers: Endgame' directors Joe and Anthony Russo.
The action thriller follows a former CIA operative turned freelance assassin named Court Gentry (Gosling) - who is also known as the Gray Man - who is hunted across the globe by his former CIA cohort Lloyd Hansen (Evans).
Meanwhile, the Russo Brothers recently confirmed that the movie will launch a franchise. Joe said: "What we're doing on 'Gray Man' that's different [is] … we're not gonna answer every question in the first movie. This is being conceived as a series of films, and again, potentially branching out, we could follow other characters, but we're not gonna answer every question in the movie.
"So you're gonna finish the movie, [and] have a complete story, but you're still gonna have questions about the wider universe. And I think that's one way to break the model a little bit, is to not give the audience everything in one film. Don't have a close-ended narrative. Have an open-ended narrative that's [like] a chapter in a book.”
The pair have also confirmed they're due to start filming in January, with work taking place in Los Angeles and in Europe.
Joe added: "[We're] guys who grew up on a steady diet of action thrillers. The cast is exceptional, the script is excellent. We start shooting at the end of January here in Los Angeles, and then we have some work overseas in Europe after that in the spring.”
Despite having plans for a franchise in mind, the brothers might not helm any future sequels themselves, because they know their hectic schedules might not allow them to do so.
Speaking to Collider, Joe said: "It could be other filmmakers. I mean we love it, we love what we've been prepping, we love the cast, but we'd love to tell multiple stories and schedule-dependent, we might not be able to handle everything. So we love to bring new voices in and we also get excited about that."
We spoke to The Corrs' frontwoman about her festive new release.
We want to speak to the Grammys manager...
From child star to rockstar, Taylor Momsen has been through quite the career evolution in her time - and all by the age of 27!
True stories of music and the macabre...
Doja Cat isn't the only one who shocked the world with a new image.
Eight stunning covers of Nine Inch Nails as we welcome them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
It's been 35 years since Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi classic, which was set in 2019....
Officer K (Ryan Gosling) is an LAPD law enforcer and a new Blade Runner whose...
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
Based on a rather astounding true story, this comedy-drama centres on two stoners who landed...
Roberto "Manos de Piedra" Duran was fierce in the ring, his poor upbringing on the...
War dogs follows the journey of two low end arms dealers David Packouz and Efraim...
Scotty Galban and his partner Joey are New York City cops, whilst Scotty usually sticks...
Evan Webber is a loving father facing a Father's Day weekend alone with nothing but...