Ana De Armas has been wowed by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's co-parenting skills.

The 32-year-old actress is dating the Oscar-winning star - who has Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight, with his ex-wife - and she's been particularly impressed by Ben's parenting skills since their romance started.

A source told Us Weekly: ''[Ana] thinks Ben is such a sweet and nice guy. [She] admires how he juggles so much between work, his kids and co-parenting with Jen.''

Ben ''splits his time [between Ana and his family] and, as always, the kids are the most important thing in his life''.

However, the insider added that the Hollywood star - who was married to Jennifer between 2005 and 2018 - ''always makes sure he has time for [Ana] and that she is number one''.

Meanwhile, a source recently insisted Ana and Ben are very ''happy'' being quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebrity couple are isolating together in Los Angeles during the health crisis and they having been having a wonderful time getting to know one another better.

The insider said: ''Ana and Ben are so in love and they are just enjoying the moment and are quarantined together and happy.''

The loved-up duo went public with their romance in March, when they went on holiday to the actress' native Cuba and Costa Rica.

And the 'Knives Out' actress has been blown away by how ''supportive'' Ben has been during their relationship so far.

The source explained: ''Ben is very supportive of Ana and tells her how amazing she is.

''Ana's friends are constantly telling her how lucky she is to have Ben and think he is so charming, cool and fun. They're so happy for her.''