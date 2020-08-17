Ana De Armas bought Ben Affleck a motorcycle for his birthday.

The 'Knives Out' actress celebrated her boyfriend turning 48 on Saturday (15.08.20) with the BMW vehicle, which was built from scratch for the actor by WYLD Garage Co., People magazine reports.

And that's not all because the 32-year-old beauty also surprised Ben with his and hers matching helmets, in a similar shade of green to the bike.

The couple were seen riding the new motorcycle together in California over the weekend.

Sunday (16.08.20) marked the 'Gone Girl' star's debut on Ana's Instagram account, as she shared a black and white picture of them together.

But rather than add a gushing birthday tribute, the 'No Time To Die' actress simply captioned the photograph with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, a source claimed earlier this year that Ana has been enjoying spending time with Ben's kids, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight - as their romance has gathered pace.

A source said: ''Ben and Ana are happy together and have enjoyed spending time with his family.''

Ben and ex-wife Jennifer Garner are determined to make their co-parenting arrangement work for the benefit of their children.

And the current dynamic is one that works well for everyone involved - including Ana, who met Ben on the set of 'Deep Water' in 2019.

The insider explained: ''He and Jen continue to work together on co-parenting. They make it work. Everyone is in a good place.''

The loved-up duo went public with their romance in March, when they went on holiday to the actress' native Cuba and Costa Rica.

And Ana has been blown away by how ''supportive'' Ben has been during their relationship so far.

The source explained: ''Ben is very supportive of Ana and tells her how amazing she is.

''Ana's friends are constantly telling her how lucky she is to have Ben and think he is so charming, cool and fun. They're so happy for her.''