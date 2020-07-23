Amy Winehouse's mother Janis has paid tribute to the late star on the ninth anniversary of her death.

Amy was just 27 when she was found dead from alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011 at her home in London, and Janis has taken to Twitter to share a poignant picture of Amy's Christian Louboutin heels next to a candle.

She captioned the image with a simple: ''Love Janis Xxx.''

Amy's father Mitch shared a picture of Amy's headstone on Instagram and wrote: ''Thank you for your lovely messages today. We were all very emotional then we were laughing recalling some of Amy's antics.''

Just a few days before the anniversary, he admitted that it was a tough week, writing: ''It's going to be a hard week. We miss our baby so much. But with our wonderful family and friends, we will get through it. We are working on plans for a new project within the Amy Foundation. Amy teaches us all to take care of each other.''

Janis and Mitch set up the Amy Winehouse Foundation following their daughter's death.

Meanwhile, Mitch recently revealed that a new film about Amy's life could be released next year.

Mitch, 69, has suggested the new project will be a more truthful portrayal of the singer than the 2015 Asif Kapadia documentary 'Amy', which he claimed presented him and his daughter in a ''misleading'' light.

He said: ''We've got a lovely movie, a lovely Broadway show coming, and that's how we'll get our own back, by portraying Amy the way she was.''

He revealed that a script is currently being penned for the planned movie.

He added: ''The movie is gonna be in a year or two. We've gone beyond talks, we're at script stage. The film is going to be a biopic.''

Mitch hinted that he would be involved in all aspects of the project, including casting the actress to portray his daughter.

He explained: ''The casting will be - and I get to choose, with recommendations from the producer - a star-maker. We're gonna get an unknown actress, ideally a Jewish girl from North or East London who looks a bit like Amy and talks like Amy.''

Kapadia's documentary won an Academy Award for and received two BAFTA nominations, but Mitch branded the film a ''disgrace'' because he believes it portrays him as greedy.