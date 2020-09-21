The Amy Winehouse Foundation has teamed up with the new SNO BABIES movie to raise awareness of drug addiction.

The UK charity - which supports young people affected by drug and alcohol problems - are the official UK charity partner for the upcoming feature film, which follows the story of Kristen and Hannah, two teens off to college but struggling with heroin addictions.

Mitch Winehouse, co-founder of the Amy Winehouse Foundation, said: ''We know from personal experience the devastation and heartbreak that addiction can bring. Since setting up the Amy Winehouse Foundation in our daughter's memory nine years ago, we have learnt so much about this condition. We have also learnt that recovery is possible and people can go on to live wonderful and fulfilling lives. We've made it our mission to work with people in recovery and to support young people who are struggling with the same sorts of issues as Amy and we're delighted that Better Noise and SNO BABIES are helping us to do that.''

Whilst Allen Kovac, CEO of Better Noise Music, added: ''We are very proud to have partnered with the Amy Winehouse Foundation. They do such an incredible job in Amy's name of educating people around what is becoming such a massive problem. Their work with young people is close to our heart and obviously reflects the harrowing storyline in the film. We look forward to saving lives together.''

The sales of the soundtrack - which features artists including Slash, Mötley Crüe and SIXX: A.M.'s Nikki Sixx, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Slipknot's Corey Taylor - and film will raise funds to support recovery for Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation, as well as the Amy Winehouse Foundation.