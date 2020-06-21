Amy Schumer has posted her phone number on social media in order to talk to victims of sexual assault.

The 39-year-old comedian and actress took to both Instagram and Twitter on Saturday (20.06.20) to share her phone number with her followers, as she spoke out ''in solidarity'' with women who have come forward to share their experiences with sexual assault and rape.

She wrote on both platforms: ''Hey. Crazy time right? Lot goin on. I just wanted to take a second to say how brave the women coming forward are about the mistreatment they have experienced at the hands of comedians or in any other profession. Especially the ones who weren't of legal age to consent.

''There are great men out there. And there are men who humiliate and abuse women and girls because of a power dynamic or because when they were that age girls wouldn't talk to them. Whatever your reasoning is, or was. We are watching you and we are all together now and we won't accept this behavior whether you break the law or not.

''I'm here to talk if anyone needs any support. Reach out and I'll try to help as best I can. My number is posted on my bio.

''In solidarity, Amy (sic)''

The 'Trainwreck' star's message comes after she previously urged people to donate to Immigrant Families Together - which helps and supports immigrant families who have been torn apart - whilst debuting the first image of her son Gene last year.

Amy - who has Gene with her husband Chris Fischer - said at the time: ''Here is our son Gene. He likes looking around and laughing at his toy the black and white butterfly. Always down for a nap and a good cry if the poops are on the reg he wanted me to tell you guys he wants you to volunteer or donate here @immfamtogether (sic)''