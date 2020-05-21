Amy Schumer's mom saves all her ''negative'' press cuttings.

The 'I Feel Pretty' star admitted Sandra Schumer keeps everything she sees written about her daughter, even if it's something the 38-year-old star would rather not have to read.

Speaking on her podcast 'Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith', she said: ''She cuts it all out.''

Co-host Rachel Feinstein quipped: ''Amy's mom makes scrapbooks of everything she's done, including like negative press.''

Amy added: ''Yeah, someone's like writing that I'm fat. And she cuts it out and glues it in a book.

''She was like, 'Did you know they were calling you fat in Us Weekly?' I'm like, 'No, I didn't know. Thank you, mom.'''

Despite her long list of accomplishments, including award wins, stand-up specials, and popular movies, nothing makes Amy's mother prouder than reading about her daughter in a local newspaper.

She said: ''My mom did, she wrote a list of like all my accomplishments. They were haunting, but she's still like, there's nothing that gets her more fired up than me being in Newsday, which is the Long Island newspaper. You know, she's like, 'You're in Newsday, you know?' ''

The 'Trainwreck' actress previously admitted she has become ''nicer'' to Sandra since she and husband Chris Fischer became parents to son Gene in May 2019.

She said: ''I'm just nicer to my mom.''

Amy recently revealed she and Chris are planning to explore having IVF treatment once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Asked if she wants more children, she said: ''I hope so. You know, we got these embryos, so I don't know. But right now, we were gonna try to make a move, but then COVID happened and I'm just kinda, like, walking back like, 'OK, maybe we'll revisit that in a minute.'''