'Trainwreck' star Amy Schumer admitted she's ''too tired'' to relive her ''ho days'' now she's settling down and raising a family.
The 39-year-old comedian - who welcomed her son Gene into the world with husband Chris Fischer 14 months ago - admitted while she sometimes misses her single days, she doesn't yearn for the same lifestyle.
She told E! News; ''I mean, yes and no. Because, like, I don't have the energy for my ho days anymore, you know?
''Like, listening to somebody's boring stories and drinking and all night night and then you go home... I'm too tired.
''But, you know, there's like an energy about it that, of course, you miss.''
Amy and Chris became parents for the first time in May 2019, and she insisted she'll be ''pretty real'' with their son when it comes to explaining 2020 to him.
Admitting this year has been ''a heartbreaking time for a million reasons,'' she added: ''I think we're gonna probably keep it pretty real with Gene when he's old enough.
''You know, I did get arrested while I was pregnant with him, so he's already been arrested.''
Amy revealed she and her baby boy been going to daily protests during the pandemic, and she promised he will be aware of the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement.
She said: ''I go to a protest every morning at 10:30 and he comes with me a lot. So, he'll know all about Black Lives Matter.''
Meanwhile, the 'Trainwreck' star recently opened up on the terrifying moment she thought her son's life was in danger, as shortly after he was born, doctors warned her he may have had something wrong with his kidneys.
She explained: ''One of the hardest moments, I think, of my whole pregnancy, was when the doctor asked us to turn the camera off - and that's every mother and parent's worst nightmare, is finding out that something's wrong.
''The whole time they thought something was wrong with his kidneys. But there's that scene in the hospital after they do an ultrasound they go, 'His kidneys are fine,' and we were like, 'What?!' Like, that didn't even seem like a possibility ... But he's totally healthy and we're so grateful.''
