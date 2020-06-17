Amy Schumer is ''appreciating every second'' with her family amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
The 'Trainwreck' star posted a sweet photo with her husband Chris Fischer and their son Gene to photo sharing site Instagram, where she commented on how she was keeping positive in such a ''trying time''.
Taking to Instagram, she captioned the photo: ''Trying time, appreciate every second (sic)''
Meanwhile, Amy previously admitted she feels ''empowered'' after discussing her IVF journey with others.
Taking to Instagram, she shared: ''Hey! So ivf went like this for us. They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right? For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky we got 1! But what a drop off right? Anyway I have so appreciated everyone sharing their Ivf stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported. So I wanted to tell you how mine went down. So many women go through many rounds of ivf which is painful and mentally gruelling. I heard from hundreds of women about my their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of ivf it worked!! It has been really encouraging. Thank you. Anyway I am so grateful for our son and that we have the resources to get help in this way. I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process. (sic)''
