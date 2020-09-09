Amy Schumer has revealed she is battling Lyme disease and could have had it for ''years''.
The 'Trainwreck' star has revealed she came down with debilitating tick-born illness this summer and has been told she could have had it without knowing for ''years''.
The 39-year-old actress - who has 16-month-old son Gene with husband Chris Fischer - has taken to Instagram to ask for some advice on how she can get rid of the condition and has even given out a phone number so people can text her their tips.
As well as being prescribed with the antibiotic doxycycline, Amy is trying herbal treatment.
Alongside a throwback snap of herself as a child carrying a fishing pole, she wrote: ''my first ever fishing pole. Anyone get LYME this summer? I got it and I'm on doxycycline. I have maybe had it for years. Any advice? Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it? I know to stay out of the sun. I'm also taking these herbs from cape cod called lyme-2. Please comment or text me on my number in my bio. I also want to say that I feel good and am excited to get rid of it. (sic)''
A number of celebrities suffer from Lyme disease, including Avril Lavigne, Justin Bieber and Shania Twain.
Earlier this year, Avril revealed she's supported Justin through his battle with infection.
The 35-year-old singer revealed in 2015 she had been struck down by the condition so when the 'Believe' hitmaker revealed in January he had also been suffering from it, she reached out to offer him help and advice.
She said: ''I just reached out like, 'Yo, here for you if you need any advice. I can share my knowledge with you.'
''He was appreciative of that, but I think it seems like he is doing well. He put out new music and he had a tour, also.
''He is also a warrior overcoming Lyme and that was the whole inspiration behind my song, 'Warrior'.
'''Warrior' and 'Head Above Water' were the two first songs I wrote for this album because I was freshly coming out of fighting Lyme disease, so naturally that was what was on my heart.''
Symptoms include rashes, fever, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes.
