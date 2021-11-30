Amy Pascal has suggested that the upcoming 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' will be both "intimate" and "expansive".
The 63-year-old producer has been involved in several Spider-Man projects on the big screen and suggested that the conclusion of the 'Homecoming' trilogy will expand the universe while keeping a personal focus on Tom Holland's Peter Parker.
Speaking to Fandango, Amy said: "Oh, the movie is... so ambitious and the movie has everything that people have come to expect from a Spider-Man movie. All the spectacle, all the heart, but at the same time, as expansive as it is, it's always a very intimate story that is about Peter Parker... and his heart."
The movie will see the return of former characters such as Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Amy believes it "wraps a bow" around two decades of live-action Spider-Man films that commenced with Sam Raimi's trilogy.
She said: "Well, here's what I would say. I would say that it's the culmination of the 'Homecoming' trilogy, of the story of Tom Holland becoming the Spider-Man that we've all been waiting for him to be.
"It certainly tells the story and it does... and as you know from seeing the trailers, it does bring some of the characters from the early movies together. And yes, wrapping a bow around it sounds nice."
Amy also praised Tom Holland's portrayal of the web-slinging hero and says he "embodies everything" that fans love about the character – but she is also appreciative of former stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.
She explained: "I think each of the actors brought their own kind of humanity to the character. All of them are brilliant and Tom is singular. I think that he's embodied everything about Peter Parker that everybody was looking for.
"He's funny and charming and... a fantastic athlete and a wonderful actor, and he has such humanity."
