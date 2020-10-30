Amy Macdonald has admitted it's "hard to keep up” with the ever-changing landscape of the music industry.

The 33-year-old Scottish singer has returned with her first album since 2017, 'The Human Demands', and Amy has confessed she's glad she isn't a new artist now, because of the pressure to constantly release new music and be all over social media.

She told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "You see new artists coming through and they seem so young and carefree to me and it's totally at odds with who I am.

"It feels like so much has changed since I broke through, the whole landscape has changed so massively that it is hard for me to keep up sometimes."

On the demand to always be in the spotlight, she added: "As a new artist the issue for them is that expectation that if you're not constantly in the limelight then you are no longer important and I think that happens a lot so they just put music out all the time and it loses the magic."

For her latest record, Amy sings about the highs and lows of life and admitted it's important for people to know it's "OK to feel a bit c***" and talk about it.

She said in a press release for the record: "A lot of the themes on this album are about getting older, which seems ridiculous given I’m only in my early 30s.

“But I signed my first record contract at 18, which feels like a lifetime ago, and on a personal level I’m at the stage in life where parents are getting on, friends have faced depression to the point of not wanting to be here anymore, and everyone has had ups and downs whatever their background. It’s OK to feel a bit crap, and it’s OK to talk about it as well.”