The Amy Adams-led flick 'The Woman in the Window' is set to be released on Netflix in the coming months.
Amy Adams' 'The Woman in the Window' will arrive on Netflix "in the first half of the year".
The much-delayed thriller had been set to be released by Disney but it was transferred to the streaming giant and will no longer undergo a cinematic release amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
And now Entertainment Weekly reports that the motion picture is due out on the service in the coming months.
Amy is set to play the role of Dr. Anna Fox in the film, who hides away in her New York home, where she drinks excessively and spends time spying on her neighbours.
After observing the close bond between the family who move in next door, she longs for a reunion with her own loved ones.
However, things take a turn when she witnesses an act of violence.
As well as the delays faced as a result of the global health crisis, Director JOE WRIGHT has revealed they had to reshoot some scenes because during test screenings some viewers found the story too complex at times.
The filmmaker explained to the publication: "There were some plot points that people found a bit confusing — I would say possibly too opaque maybe.
"So we had to go back and clarify certain points, but I think also we tried to make sure we didn't oversimplify anything and make things too clear. There's an enjoyment in not knowing what's going on, but at the same time, you have to give the audience something to hold on to — you have to lead them through the labyrinth of mystery and fear."
The cast also features Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore, Anthony Mackie and Tracy Letts (who also wrote the script for the project).
When a Christmas tradition becomes a political protest.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
From Fiona Apple to Laura Marling, women have come out on top this year.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
This sci-fi drama has an enjoyably brain-bending plot that leaves the audience almost stunned with...
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
Louise Banks is a communications expert, she's spent years studying linguists and is considered the...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...
Tim Burton combines his sunnier filmmaking style (Big Fish) with his more deranged impulses (Dark...
Margaret is an inspirational American painter desperate to sell her unique artwork depicting women and...