America Ferrera has given birth to her second child.

The 'Ugly Betty' star welcomed her and Ryan Piers Williams' daughter Lucia Marisol into the world on May 4.

She wrote on Instagram: ''LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother's Day hugs and kisses herself. Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family. (sic)''

Whilst Ryan shared: ''The most exquisite little creature graced us with her presence on May 4, 2020. Please meet the newest member of our family, Lucia Marisol Williams. She came just in time for Mother's Day. Everyone is healthy and happy! (sic)''

And in her post, America used the opportunity to talk about her Yes We Can Mobile Schools initiative, which helps to provide education to pupils at the US / Mexico border.

She shared: ''Quarantine may have canceled her Baby Shower but it didn't stop us from collecting and delivering essential supplies to #YesWeCanMobileSchools - spaces for moms and children at the border to learn, play, and stay safe through these hard times. Dear friends, if you're considering sending Lucia a gift, please donate to @yeswecanwf in her name. Or make a donation today in honour of the Moms you love! Visit www.yeswecan.world for more info. Thank you @elsamariecollins @evalongoria & @thisisabouthumanity for organising the baby shower and donations! And thank you to to all my friends and loved ones who donated gifts to support these beautiful families! Enjoy the video of your gifts reaching families! #WelcomeLucia #FamilyOfFour #MayTheFourth #MothersDay (sic)''

America already has Sebastian, 23 months, with Ryan.