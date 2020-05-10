'Ugly Betty' star America Ferrera has given birth to her second child, a daughter - Lucia Marisol.
America Ferrera has given birth to her second child.
The 'Ugly Betty' star welcomed her and Ryan Piers Williams' daughter Lucia Marisol into the world on May 4.
She wrote on Instagram: ''LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother's Day hugs and kisses herself. Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family. (sic)''
Whilst Ryan shared: ''The most exquisite little creature graced us with her presence on May 4, 2020. Please meet the newest member of our family, Lucia Marisol Williams. She came just in time for Mother's Day. Everyone is healthy and happy! (sic)''
And in her post, America used the opportunity to talk about her Yes We Can Mobile Schools initiative, which helps to provide education to pupils at the US / Mexico border.
She shared: ''Quarantine may have canceled her Baby Shower but it didn't stop us from collecting and delivering essential supplies to #YesWeCanMobileSchools - spaces for moms and children at the border to learn, play, and stay safe through these hard times. Dear friends, if you're considering sending Lucia a gift, please donate to @yeswecanwf in her name. Or make a donation today in honour of the Moms you love! Visit www.yeswecan.world for more info. Thank you @elsamariecollins @evalongoria & @thisisabouthumanity for organising the baby shower and donations! And thank you to to all my friends and loved ones who donated gifts to support these beautiful families! Enjoy the video of your gifts reaching families! #WelcomeLucia #FamilyOfFour #MayTheFourth #MothersDay (sic)''
America already has Sebastian, 23 months, with Ryan.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Bigger and even richer than the terrific 2010 hit animation, this sequel is also quite...
It's been five years since blacksmith apprentice Hiccup managed to end the battle between dragons...
Blacksmith apprentice Hiccup and his pet dragon Toothless have managed to end the war between...
'Cesar Chavez' is the inspirational story of the celebrated American Mexican, labour leader and civil...
A strong sense of camaraderie sets this edgy police thriller apart from the crowd. And...
Two loyal LA police officers Taylor and Zavala patrol the city's streets arresting drug dealers...
Lucia and Marcus are in love, freshly out of college the couple have decided they...
Watch the trailer for How To Train Your DragonBeing a thin dweeby teenager isn't a...
"Lords of Dogtown" is a fictionalized accountof the birth of modern skateboarding that doesn't have...
Rising admirably above the bubble-gum genre norm, "TheSisterhood of the Traveling Pants" is a smart,...