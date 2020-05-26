America Ferrera says motherhood is ''amazing''.

The 'Ugly Betty' star is mother to two-year-old Sebastian and newborn Lucia - whom she gave birth to on May 4 - and has gushed over her life as a mother in a touching post made to celebrate Sebastian's birthday on Monday (25.05.20).

She wrote on social media: ''Bazzito Burrito is 2 today! What an amazing 2 years it's been with this wondrous, magical, delicious little guy. Celebrating a love like no other with cake for breakfast!! (sic)''

America then joked she had eaten enough cake to feed herself and Lucia, as she would be ''delivering'' the baby's slice ''via breast milk''.

She added: ''Thank you @sha_sha_fierce for the delicious and beautiful cake! I ate Lucia's piece and will deliver to her via breast milk. (sic)''

The sweet post comes after the 36-year-old actress - who has her children with her husband Ryan Piers - recently said she felt anxious about giving birth to Lucia amid the coronavirus pandemic, as she was worried she would pick up the virus and give it to her baby.

She said: ''There's the anxiety about the virus itself, which is like you don't want to get sick, you don't want your children to get sick, you don't want your newborn baby to get sick. I try to stay away from the news cycle because I think you can drive yourself absolutely insane.

''I could feel my heart rate, my anxiety and my blood pressure go up. And also not being able to close my eyes and go to sleep at night because I'm sitting there with all these news stories swirling in my head. [I realised] early on I had to be very disciplined about what I let in because it just doesn't serve you, especially in a time where you just don't need that added stress when you're pregnant.''