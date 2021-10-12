Amber Valletta has been made a sustainability ambassador at Karl Lagerfeld.

The 47-year-old supermodel-and-actress recently launched an eco-friendly accessories collection with the French fashion house, and she has now taken on a new role, which will see Amber work closely with design director Hun Kim on achieving their eco goals for the brand.

The 'Spy Next Door' star said: “I am thrilled for the opportunity to help progress the sustainability journey that has already begun at Karl Lagerfeld.

“It feels like a wonderful and natural homage to Karl, as he was such an innovator himself.”

And Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer of Karl Lagerfeld, added that Amber “will greatly help us to explore new and innovative ways to drive change together and make a true impact.”

Amber's spring 2021 collection included pieces made from cactus leather and recycled cotton.

It includes the signature K/Kushion bag made with environmentally friendly materials.

Amber worked with the famous brand's late founder - who passed away at the age of 85 in February 2019 - many times over the years, as Lagerfeld was the creative director of Chanel, one of the many brands she has been the face of over the years.

And she burst into tears of joy when she saw their names together on the line's branding.

She previously said: "Karl and I had so much history together, and I’m excited to be partnering with his namesake brand for a project that’s so meaningful to us both."