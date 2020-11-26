Amber Valleta is set to release an eco-friendly accessories collection with Karl Lagerfeld.

The 46-year-old supermodel-and-actress has joined forces with the iconic fashion house on a range of sustainable pieces made from cactus leather and recycled cotton, which will launch in spring 2021.

It includes the signature K/Kushion bag made with environmentally-friendly materials.

Amber worked with the brand's late founder - who passed away at the age of 85 in February 2019 - many times over the years as Lagerfeld was the creative director of Chanel, one of the many brands she has been the face of over the years.

And she burst into tears of joy when she saw their names together on the line's branding.

She told WWD.com: "Karl and I had so much history together, and I’m excited to be partnering with his namesake brand for a project that’s so meaningful to us both."

The collection also includes a reusable water bottle, zip wallet, card holder, face mask and laundry bag.

What's more, profits made from the sale of the K/Kushion bags will go to The Fashion Pact initiative, which was launched by the Parisian luxury goods service Kering in August 2019, and is "a global coalition of companies in the fashion and textile industry", who are "all committed to a common core of key environmental goals in three areas: stopping global warming, restoring biodiversity and protecting the oceans."

Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer of Karl Lagerfeld, said the sustainable collection with Amber has been in the pipeline since 2015.

He said: “We were not ready back then, but continuously kept this objective on the radar."

Righi heaped praise on the 'Hitch' star for her “great insights” and said they have a "shared passion for environmental sustainability".

He added: "Amber and Karl worked together for many years, and she is a true member of the Karl Lagerfeld family.”