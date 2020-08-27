Amber Riley is set to perform a tribute to her late 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera.

The 34-year-old singer and actress will perform on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Thursday (27.08.20) night in a special tribute to her co-star, who passed away in July in a tragic drowning accident at Lake Piru, California, aged 33.

Amber - who starred as Mercedes Jones in the Fox musical drama - announced the performance with a post on Instagram, which featured a professional shot of the star alongside the words ''Catch RILEY tribute performance to Naya Rivera on Jimmy Kimmel Live! August 27th (sic)''

The beauty wrote alongside the image: ''Special announcement will also be made on Kimmel! So stay tuned.''

Meanwhile, Amber recently paid tribute to Naya in a social media post, where she revealed she says the names of both Naya and their fellow co-star Cory Monteith - who was found dead in a hotel room in 2013 aged 31 - ''every day'' to remember them.

In part of a lengthy Instagram post, she wrote: ''Favorite Naya Moment: tour bus to London, Naya greasing her scalp with Doo Gro oil, a plastic cap and a silk bonnet. my sister said 'oh Naya you blackity black black' we burst out into laughter! We needed it too because we just wanted to get home to our families.

''We were alike in that way. We love hard, and protect our own, and we don't take no s*** from anyone (Kevin is literally the byproduct of US) We can either slice you with our words, or bring you comfort with that same breath. Dealer's choice. I say your name everyday and hold you in my heart, just like I do Cory. (sic)''

Amber also admitted she has cried ''until [her] tear ducts have dried out'' after hearing of Naya's passing.

She added: ''We are working as a cast and crew and a family to come together and show love, and it's all because of you. Your presence brought so much excitement, so much passion, so much joy, and in your absence you're STILL holding us accountable and getting us together. I've cried until my tear ducts have dried out, now it's time to celebrate the fact that us mere humans got to experience walking through life with an earth angel. Rest well. I pray you found the peace we all are searching for. (sic)''